Cricket

ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs Scotland

ENG vs SCO Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 6 between England and Scotland.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 03:55 PM IST

ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs Scotland
ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction
In an exciting Group B match of the 2024 T20 World Cup, England (ENG) will face off against Scotland (SCO) in the 6th game at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. The reigning champions are eager to kick off their title defense campaign on a strong note, while their neighbors are determined to put up a formidable challenge.

Both teams are competing in Group B alongside Namibia, Oman, and Australia. With a lineup boasting T20 specialists like Jos Buttler, England is the clear favorite to emerge victorious in this match. However, Scotland is poised to showcase their skills and make a statement. An upset win would be a remarkable achievement for them.

England recently secured a 2-0 victory in the T20I series against Pakistan, demonstrating their readiness for the World Cup. Captain Buttler was named Player of the Series for his impressive performance, scoring 123 runs in two matches. Many English players also participated in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). On the other hand, Richie Berrington will lead the Scottish team, with Mark Watt and Brad Wheal as key bowlers.

Match Details

England vs Scotland, 6th Match, Group B

Date & Time: Jun 04, 10:30 AM LOCAL (8 PM IST)

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados 

ENG vs SCO Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt

Batters: Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Will Jacks

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Micheal Leask

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Watt, Mark Wood

ENG vs SCO My Dream11 team

Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Will Jacks (vc), Richie Berrington, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid (c), Safyaan Sharif

