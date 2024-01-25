Unrest in JDU-RJD alliance in Bihar? Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini 'takes a dig' at Nitish after 'parivaarvad' swipe

During a speech on Wednesday, Bihar Chief Minister and JDU president Nitish Kumar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for awarding Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur while simultaneously criticising dynastic politics.

Is there unrest within the RJD-JDU alliance in Bihar? Recent tweets from Rohini Acharya, daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav, suggest potential discord. During a speech on Wednesday, Bihar Chief Minister and JDU president Nitish Kumar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for awarding Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur while simultaneously criticising dynastic politics.

Addressing the gathering, Nitish Kumar emphasized that JD(U) follows Karpoori Thakur's path by refraining from promoting family members within the party. Karpoori Thakur, posthumously awarded Bharat Ratna for his contributions to uplifting backward communities, never endorsed family promotions within his party, according to Kumar.

"We made his son Ram Nath Thakur a Member of Parliament after Karpoori Thakur's demise," stated Nitish Kumar. He affirmed the party's commitment to not promoting family members, mirroring Karpoori ji's values.

Surprisingly, the BJP has remained silent on Nitish Kumar's statement, while an unexpected response came from Rohini Acharya. In a series of tweets, she took a sharp swipe at what seems like at Nitish Kumar, referring to him as "A socialist who is changing ideology like winds" and raising questions about his intentions and adherence to the rule of law. These tweets hint at potential tensions brewing in the political landscape.

समाजवादी पुरोधा होने का करता वही दावा है

हवाओं की तरह बदलती जिनकी

विचारधारा है.. — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) January 25, 2024

अक्सर कुछ लोग नहीं देख पाते हैं अपनी कमियां

लेकिन किसी दूसरे पे कीचड़ उछालने को करते रहते हैं बदतमीजियां.. — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) January 25, 2024

Notably, Tejashwi Yadav, son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, serves as Nitish Kumar's deputy in the Bihar government, while another son, Tej Pratap, is also a minister. Recent statements by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Nitish Kumar have sparked political discussions, but Tejashwi Yadav dismissed rumors of a Mahagathbandhan split, attributing them to the BJP.