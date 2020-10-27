Unlock 5.0: Centre extends guidelines issued in September till November

All guidelines regarding Unlock 5.0 will remain in force until November 30 said the central government on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the guidelines have been extended for re-opening of activities outside the containment zones. The MHA said, "...extend the guidelines for re-opening, issued on 30.09.2020, to remain in force up to 30.11.2020.

Since the announcement of lockdown by the government on March 24, most of the activities have gradually opened in areas outside the containment zones. Some activities involving a large group have also been permitted but with restrictions and strict adherence to SOPs regarding health and safety measures.

These activities include - metro rail; shopping malls; hotel, restaurants and hospitality services; religious places; yoga and training institutes; gymnasiums; cinemas; entertainment park etc.

In regards to activities that fall under the purview of high risks like schools and coaching institutes; state and private universities for research scholars, the state and UT governments are supposed to take the decision regarding their re-opening based on the COVID-19 situation in the region.

Here are some of the activities that have been granted permission to reopen but with restrictions.

* International air travel of passengers as permitted by MHA.

* Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons

* Exhibitions halls for Business to Business (B2B) purposes

* Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes up to 50% of their seating capacity

* Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations, in closed spaces with a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity and subject to a ceiling of 200 persons.

India's COVID-19 cases are 79,46,429 out of which 72,01,070 people have recovered taking the national recovery rate to 90.62 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent.

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection has remained below 7 lakh for five days in a row.