What is round wheel machine installed on the roofs of factories? Know its benefits

You must have seen round wheels on the roof of factories, but have you ever wondered what are they? And why do we install them? If you have also seen them and are curious to know about it, then we will tell you everything about it. Actually, they are a type of exhaust fans. These exhaust fans are called turbo ventilators.

What is turbo ventilator?

Turbo Ventilator is also known as rooftop air ventilator, turbine ventilator, roof extractor and rooftop ventilator. Apart from factories, you can see these rooftop ventilators on the roofs of warehouses, stores, railway stations and other premises.

Earlier, these rooftops were seen only on the roofs of factories but considering their work and performance, they are being used on a large scale in many other places.

How do turbo ventilators work?

Turbo ventilators are slow-moving fans that work to remove hot air inside a factory or any other premise. They can also remove the foul smell and moisture inside a premise. Therefore, using it on every big campus proves to be beneficial.

Turbo ventilators are self-driven equipment installed on the roofs to extract inside air. They don’t require additional energy as they are operated by the atmospheric wind.

