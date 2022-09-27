You can manage type 2 diabetes with protein supplement, study reveals how

Representational Image

Drinking a small amount of whey protein before meals can help people with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar, according to a study that has implications for the dietary management of the condition.

The research demonstrates for the first time how this functioned in real people going about their daily lives. People with type 2 diabetes drank a ready-made shot before meals that contained a small amount of whey protein as part of a study that may one day lead to dietary management of the condition.

They were monitored for a week as they went about normal daily life. To compare the potential benefits of whey protein, the same participants also spent a week drinking a control shot that contained no protein in order to measure the results against each other.

Results from continuous glucose monitoring showed that taking the whey supplement before meals significantly improved the control of glucose levels. Compared to the protein-free week, they experienced normal blood sugar levels for an additional two hours each day. In addition, compared to when they took the supplement without any protein, their daily blood glucose levels were 0.6 mmol/L lower.

Dr Daniel West, Senior Lecturer and Principal Investigator working within the Human Nutrition Research Centre and Diabetes Research Group at Newcastle University, UK said: "While previous studies for a few hours in the lab have shown the potential for this dietary intervention, this is the first time that people have been monitored as they go about normal life.

"We believe the whey protein works in two ways, firstly, by slowing down how quickly food passes through the digestive system and secondly, by stimulating a number of important hormones that prevent the blood sugars climbing so high.”

As we see growing numbers of people around the world developing diabetes, investigating the potential of alternatives to drugs such as food supplements becomes more important."

Over the course of seven days, 18 people with type 2 diabetes who were taking prescribed diabetes medication also drank a small beverage — a 100 ml shot — containing 15 grams of protein 10 minutes before breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Continuous glucose monitoring automatically tracked blood glucose levels over the course of the week.Newcastle University PhD student, Kieran Smith, who oversaw the glucose monitoring and analysed the data, said: "People were able to stick to the regime and liked the idea of having a convenient, tasty, small pre-made drink that could be carried with them and taken before meals."

The study will be expanded upon and run for up to six months in order to better understand the advantages of non-medical interventions. In order to accommodate vegan and religious dietary requirements, they also intend to look at alternative proteins, such as those derived from plant sources, like peas, fungi, and potatoes.

(with inputs from ANI)