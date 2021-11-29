TTD well-known priest Dollar Seshadri Swami no more

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Senior Priest, OSD "Pala Seshadri" (75) (Officer on Special Duty), popularly known as "Dollar Seshadri" passed away in the early hours of Monday in Vishakapatnam.

Seshadri TTD OSD of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), went to Visakhapatnam on Sunday to take part in TTD spiritual programme "Karthikadeepotshavam"

Seshadri Ji suffered a heart attack at night. He breathed his last in the early hours of Monday.

Pala Seshadri who retired on July 31, 2006, on superannuation, had been on the extension since then.

Dollar Seshadri had been in the service of Lord Venkateswara on Tirumala for the last 50 years. He had excellent command over Agama Sastra dealing with temple rituals and administration this made him to serve in Lord Balaji temple even after his retirement on July 31 2006. His service is been extended since from 15 years he was in service of lord Balaji for nearly 50 years.

