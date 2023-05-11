TS Inter results 2023: 8 students die by suicide after failing Manabadi intermediate exams in Telangana

TS Inter results 2023 were announced two days ago (Photo - Pixabay)

The Telangana TS Inter results 2023 came as a massive disappointment for several students in the states, even leading to tragedies in some families. Eight students have died by suicide in Telangana after the results of the TS Inter exams 2023 were released.

The results of the Intermediate first-year and second year (11th and 12th classes) were declared on Tuesday. The incidents were reported from various parts of the state during the last 24 hours. Five of them were in Hyderabad.

P. Jhanvi (17) of Santosh Nagar area in Hyderabad hanged herself at her residence. She was upset after failing in the Intermediate second year examination. She was a student of MPC (Maths, Physics, and Chemistry) at a private junior college.

Out of the total eight students who took their own lives after failing the exams, four were female, according to media reports. Another girl, from the Vanasthalipuram area, hanged herself as she had failed the exam while her sister managed to pass.

Gautam Kumar of the Khairatabad area also ended his life after failing in the exam. Saifabad police registered a case and shifted the body for autopsy.

In Manikonda, a girl student jumped to death from the fifth floor of a building after failing in the exam. Shanta Kumari was a student in the Intermediate first year at a government college in Raidurgam.

Another student had taken his own life on April 10 out of fear of failing the TS Inter exams 2023 but ended up scoring 892 marks out of 1000, when the result was declared a month later on May 10.

With the rise in the number of suicides in Telangana due to the mental distress of the students, the parents and teachers have increased the calls to provide counselling sessions to students to prevent such tragedies during the examination season.

Late last month, nine students in Andhra Pradesh had ended their lives after failing to clear Intermediate examinations. Further, over 10 suicides have been reported in Kota over the last few months.

(With IANS inputs)

