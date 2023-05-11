Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

TS Inter results 2023: 8 students die by suicide after failing Manabadi intermediate exams in Telangana

Six students, who were disappointed with their TS Inter results 2023, have taken their own lives in Telangana within 24 hours of the result announcement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 07:49 AM IST

TS Inter results 2023: 8 students die by suicide after failing Manabadi intermediate exams in Telangana
TS Inter results 2023 were announced two days ago (Photo - Pixabay)

The Telangana TS Inter results 2023 came as a massive disappointment for several students in the states, even leading to tragedies in some families. Eight students have died by suicide in Telangana after the results of the TS Inter exams 2023 were released.

The results of the Intermediate first-year and second year (11th and 12th classes) were declared on Tuesday. The incidents were reported from various parts of the state during the last 24 hours. Five of them were in Hyderabad.

P. Jhanvi (17) of Santosh Nagar area in Hyderabad hanged herself at her residence. She was upset after failing in the Intermediate second year examination. She was a student of MPC (Maths, Physics, and Chemistry) at a private junior college.

Out of the total eight students who took their own lives after failing the exams, four were female, according to media reports. Another girl, from the Vanasthalipuram area, hanged herself as she had failed the exam while her sister managed to pass.

Gautam Kumar of the Khairatabad area also ended his life after failing in the exam. Saifabad police registered a case and shifted the body for autopsy.

In Manikonda, a girl student jumped to death from the fifth floor of a building after failing in the exam. Shanta Kumari was a student in the Intermediate first year at a government college in Raidurgam.

Another student had taken his own life on April 10 out of fear of failing the TS Inter exams 2023 but ended up scoring 892 marks out of 1000, when the result was declared a month later on May 10.

With the rise in the number of suicides in Telangana due to the mental distress of the students, the parents and teachers have increased the calls to provide counselling sessions to students to prevent such tragedies during the examination season.

Late last month, nine students in Andhra Pradesh had ended their lives after failing to clear Intermediate examinations. Further, over 10 suicides have been reported in Kota over the last few months.

(With IANS inputs)

READ | Manabadi TS Inter Result 2023: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd results likely TODAY at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DNA verified: Reality of circular claiming CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 date revealed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.