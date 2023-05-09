Manabadi Results 2023 TS Intermediate: TSBIE 1st 2nd Year Results released at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, check direct link

File Photo

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE has declared the TS Inter 1st Year and 2nd Year Result 2023 today on May 9, 2023. Students note that the results are out and students will be able to check the same on the official website - www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Results 2023 Direct Link

The results were declared by the state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Manabadi Results 2023 TS Intermediate: Websites to check TS Inter Results Today

The TS Inter Results 2023 will be released for 1st and 2nd year Intermediate students on the official websites - www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in and www.results.cgg.gov.in.

If www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in stops working due to increased traffic, students can check alternative websites like www.manabadi.co.in, www.results.shiksha, and www.indiaresults.com.

READ | Manabadi Results 2023 TS Intermediate: TSBIE 1st 2nd Year Results 2023 released, alternative links to check scores

TS Intermediate Results 2023: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.results.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'TS Inter 1st year or 2nd year result' link respectively

Step 3: A new login page will now open

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number and access the result

Step 5: Save and download the TS inter marks memo

Step 6: Take a printout for future use.