Manabadi Results 2023 TS Intermediate: TSBIE 1st 2nd Year Results 2023 released, alternative links to check scores

If www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in stops working due to increased traffic, students can check alternative websites like www.manabadi.co.in, www.results.shiksha, and www.indiaresults.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

File Photo

Manabadi Results 2023 for TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd year students has been released today - May 9, 2023. According to the official notice released by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE, the TS Inter Results 2023 will be released today on the official website - www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The results were declared by the state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

TS Inter Results 2023 Direct Link

Manabadi Results 2023 TS Intermediate: Websites to check TS Inter Results Today 

The TS Inter Results 2023 will be released for 1st and 2nd year Intermediate students on the official websites - www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in and www.results.cgg.gov.in. 

Manabadi Results 2023 TS Intermediate: Alternative Links to check

TS Inter 1st Year Results 2023 on manabadi.co.in | TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2023 on manabadi.co.in

TS Inter 1st Year Results 2023 on results.shiksha |TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2023 on results.shiksha

TS Inter 1st Year Results 2023 on indiaresults.com|TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2023 on indiaresults.com

