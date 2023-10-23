Headlines

This actor, son of great villain, gave hits with SRK, Salman, Big B; career suffered, had to do C-grade films for money

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 3: Ravi Teja film dips further, earns Rs 14.66 crore in opening weekend

Apple likely to launch new product with over Rs 1.5 lakh price tag on October 30, to end 900-days drought

This village in India gets UNWTO's 'Best Tourism Village' title

Mahindra Thar rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny available with more than Rs 130000 discount, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actor, son of great villain, gave hits with SRK, Salman, Big B; career suffered, had to do C-grade films for money

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 3: Ravi Teja film dips further, earns Rs 14.66 crore in opening weekend

Apple likely to launch new product with over Rs 1.5 lakh price tag on October 30, to end 900-days drought

Nutrient-rich Indian snacks for weight loss

8 Remarkable effects of quitting sugar on your body

Motivational quotes by Raj Kapoor

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

This actor, son of great villain, gave hits with SRK, Salman, Big B; career suffered, had to do C-grade films for money

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 3: Ravi Teja film dips further, earns Rs 14.66 crore in opening weekend

Bhagavanth Kesari box office collection day 4: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film shines, mints Rs 46 crore in opening weekend

HomeIndia

India

This village in India gets UNWTO's 'Best Tourism Village' title

This vibrant cultural festival serves as a grand stage for the exhibition of the region's traditional arts, music, and crafts.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Recognizing Dhordo's outstanding contribution to sustainable tourism, cultural preservation, and rural development, the village in Gujarat's Kutch district has been awarded with the "Best Tourism Village" title by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), an official statement said. Dhordo is a serene village nestled within the vast expanse of the Great Rann of Kutch, and is globally acclaimed for hosting the annual Rann Utsav.

This vibrant cultural festival serves as a grand stage for the exhibition of the region's traditional arts, music, and crafts. Visitors from around the world have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the local culture against the fascinating backdrop of the Rann of Kutch. Dhordo's recognition as the "Best Tourism Village" has far-reaching implications for the region's economy. The Rann Utsav, an annual extravaganza held in Dhordo, has significantly boosted the local economy. In the fiscal year 2022-23, the event contributed Rs 468 crore in revenue from GST.

The festival attracted over 98,000 Indian tourists and 7,400 international tourists, further emphasizing its importance as a key tourism destination. The local community of Dhordo played a pivotal role in the village's transformation. Their active participation in cultural preservation, traditional handicrafts, and hospitality services ensures that tourists have an authentic experience while contributing to the local economy.

The government of Gujarat recognized the potential of Dhordo and launched the annual Rann Utsav. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight at Dhordo's recognition by the UNWTO. He shared his excitement on social media, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty that Dhordo embodies He extended an invitation for people to share their memories and experiences in Dhordo, hoping to inspire more individuals to visit this remarkable village. The UNWTO's Best Tourism Village award is a prestigious recognition that honours villages for their remarkable achievements across diverse domains.

These encompass rural development, the preservation of their original landscapes, the promotion of cultural heritage and diversity, as well as the safeguarding of local values and culinary traditions. The evaluation process, which relies on nine key criteria encompassing economic, social, and environmental sustainability, cultural and natural resources, and value chain integration, identifies and celebrates these exceptional rural tourism destinations.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli leads India to thrilling 4-wicket victory over New Zealand, fans say 'one man army'

Vicky Jain shouts at Ankita Lokhande inside Bigg Boss 17 house, netizens react

'Put the team first': Cheteshwar Pujara criticises Virat Kohli for decelerating his pace to reach 100 vs Bangladesh

This actress worth Rs 58 crore, who made Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan, cleaned toilets for survival at age 17

Jharkhand: Man celebrates daughter's return home with baraat amid divorce decision, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE