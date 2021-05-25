This district has achieved 100% vaccination of people above 45

The Shopian district in South Kashmir became the first district of Kashmir where 100 per cent vaccination is done for people above 45 years of age. All this was possible due to the hard work of the employees of the District administration and Health Department.

The first dose of vaccine over the age of 45 years in the Shopian district of South Kashmir has completed 100 per cent, making it the first district in Kashmir and the second district in the country to achieve its target.

The rising cases of COVID-19 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have put the state administration on tenterhooks. The health department in the valley has started an aggressive vaccination drive across Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir is among the leading regions in the country in the vaccination of people above the age of 45. Around 66% of people above the age of 45 have been vaccinated, which is well above the national average of 32%. Within J&K, 4 districts- Ganderbal, Jammu, Samba, and Shopian, have achieved 100% coverage in this category.

“I want to thank the people of the district, our administration and doctors did a great job. The target we had was to vaccinate people above the age of 45, we have vaccinated 59,818 people and have achieved this. It's the first district in UT to have fully vaccinated people in that age bracket. The first dose among this age group has achieved a 100 percent target. We are giving a second dose now to people. '' said Dr Arshid Tak, CMO Shopian.

The administration in Shopian has pushed it ahead of other districts since the vaccination campaign was launched in March. The entire administration worked closely with the Health Department. Publicity was done to motivate people. Anganwadi workers were deployed from house to house to find out the number of people above the age of 45 years. People also came forward to understand the matter and got vaccinated.

In Srinagar city, 50 new vaccination centres were established out of which 35 centres started the operations from today. Every vaccination centre has been provided with 500 doses. These vaccines are to be given to people in the age group of 18-44. Shopkeepers, Vendors, Journalists etc are being given preferences at these centres.

“It's a special drive to cover the age group of 18-44 years who are more vulnerable. Preferably shopkeepers, Vendors, and otherwise also. We are covering Lal Chowk area and we have 500 doses. We are seeing people coming and they are enthusiastic. “ said Dr Shameen, Health Department.

The Government has recently adopted a strategy to establish 5-bedded COVID care facilities with at least 1 oxygen supported bed at approximately 4000 Panchayats. Additionally, 33000 COVID care medical kits have been distributed for usage by patients in home isolation.