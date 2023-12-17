Tamil Nadu weather: Heavy rainfall creates flood-like situation, check IMD forecast for next 7 days

Heavy rainfall is predicted for the next seven days in several parts of Tamil Nadu, IMD said on Sunday.

According to IMD, a cyclonic circulation that was over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off the south Sri Lanka coast now lies over the Comorin area and neighbourhood. Heavy rains in Tirunelveli create flood-like situations in the city.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains in Tirunelveli create flood-like situations; visuals from Courtallam Waterfalls and Manimutharu Waterfalls pic.twitter.com/q2sAjZAqAa — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

Due to this meteorological condition, light to moderate rain is likely at many places over South Tamil Nadu and at a few places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Sunday.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur today at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai and Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu.

The southern districts of Tamil Nadu have already been witnessing heavy rains since the early morning hours of Sunday.

On Monday, light to moderate rain is likely at many places over South Tamil Nadu, at one or two places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Theni districts of Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday, light to moderate rain at a few places in South Tamil Nadu, at one or two places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places, is likely to occur.

From Wednesday through Saturday, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.