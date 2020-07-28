SS Motivation Founder & CEO Sunil ydv SS Receives Karamveer Chakra Award from United Nations and ICONGO

Founder of SS Motivation, World record holder Sunil ydv SS was honoured with “Karamveer Chakra Award" by Global Fellowship Award instituted by United Nations and International Confederation of NGO (iCONGO) at the ReX ConcLIVE hosted in IIT Delhi.

He received the award for his relentless contribution to society through his Telegram channel “SS Motivation.” He addresses social issues and motivates people every day through his channel. Sunil belongs to Budhi Bawal in Alwar, Rajasthan, and he achieved 127 million views in 2019, one of the highest global records attained by a Telegram channel that addresses and provides solutions to Indian social issues along with motivational content.

The Karamveer Chakra is a global award given to people who contribute to society by showing courage, initiating change, and walking through the less-travelled life paths. The award is a sign of respect for its ambassador Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, a former President of India and recognizes noble laureates.

The Karamveer Chakra award is not the only award that Sunil has received. He has been nominated and awarded more than 30 international, national and State awards since 2019. The awards he won last year include Rastra Prerna, Iconic Personality of India, Incredible Indian Icon and Humanitarian Excellence. The same year his Telegram channel “SS Motivation” was enlisted him as a world record holder. He received the “2019 Most Popular Motivation Channel” award by India Book of Records and “2019 Most Subscribed Motivational Channel on Telegram” by the Bravo International Book of World Records.

Sunil is the CEO and Founder of “SS Motivation,” one of the most subscribed motivational channels that deal with human and social issues and causes. As mentioned earlier, he is a world record holder, digital social activist, and entrepreneur. He is even the author of the book “The Secret Behind Success.” Sunil ydv SS is an inspiration to the Indian youth.

The message on his social accounts are in the form of stories, shayari’s, sarcasm, and humour. He keeps people informed, motivated and helps them drive away from stress and depression. He started the Telegram channel when he was in a bad suicidal phase in his life. His friends and family members helped him cope with his constant failures and drove him to the peak of a successful career. He learned from his friend and family members that many people are suffering from the same issues, and therefore, he can relate with them. In his effort to contribute to society, he began his Telegram channel SS Motivation. During the same time, he became active on other social accounts.

Sunil is always seeking more ways to contribute relentlessly to society and participate in both online and offline causes. His heartfelt messages have helped many people to follow his entrepreneurship journey. He recently expanded his contributions to the community by publishing his book “The Secret Behind Success” on Amazon. The book emphasizes success mantras taken by an ordinary 23-years-old boy from a small Indian town. One of these involves choosing the right direction one step at a time. He believes that even in the worst scenario, there is always something good a person can think about and showcase their gratitude towards it.