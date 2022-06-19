Search icon
SpiceJet emergency landing: Why Patna-Delhi flight's engine caught fire? What DGCA said?

All the passengers in the Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight were safely rescued.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 02:27 PM IST

Photo: ANI

A Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft Sunday made an emergency landing at Patna airport after there were reports of a technical glitch which prompted fire inside the plane. However, all the passengers were safely rescued.

Now the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed that a bird hit led to the failure of Engine 1 of the Patna-Delhi SpiceJet aircraft.

The flight returned to the Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft and informed district and airport officials, Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna District Magistrate told media persons.

According to reports, the Boeing 737 aircraft with full load had taken off from Patna at about 12 noon and was scheduled to reach Delhi at 1.30 pm.

What has SpiceJet said?

SpiceJet spokesperson told ANI that the cockpit crew of the Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight after take-off during rotation suspected a bird hit on engine number 1. Subsequently, as a precautionary measure, the flight captain shut down the affected engine and returned to Patna, he added.

"Post-flight inspection shows bird hit with 3 fan blades damaged," the spokesperson said.

