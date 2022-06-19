Search icon
Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Patna after engine catches fire

All 185 passengers who were in Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft are safe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 01:46 PM IST

A Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft on Sunday was forced to make an emergency landing at the Bihta Airforce Station in Patna after there were reports of a fire inside the plane.

The flight was returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft and informed district and airport officials, Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh said, ANI reported.

“All 185 passengers safely deboarded. The reason is technical glitch, engineering team analysing further...," he added.

 

 

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the flight returned to Patna after a bird hit and one engine shuts in the air, all on-board passengers safe.

More details are awaited.

