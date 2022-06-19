Monsoon update: Heavy rainfall warning issued for these states over next 48 hours

Connaught place road filled with rainwater after showers in New Delhi on Saturday (June 18, 2022) | Photo: ANI

Monsoon showers are finally taking over heatwaves in several parts of the country. As per Indian Meteorological Department’s latest weather bulleting on Sunday (June 19) morning, the conditions are favourable for the advance of monsoon in more parts of the country over the next 2 days.

Monsoon will advance to remaining parts of Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh, northwest Bay of Bengal, and some more regions of several states -- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and northeast Uttar Pradesh.

IMD heavy rainfall forecast and warnings for next 48 hours

Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh till June 20 and for Punjab till June 21. East Rajasthan is likely to see heavy rainfall today (June 19). Isolated heavy rainfall very likely West MP and Vidarbha (June 19), East MP (19-20), Chhattisgarh (19-23). Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic WB (19-20) and Odisha (till June 23). Isolated heavy/ very heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Goa (over next 5 days) Isolated heavy/ very heavy rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat ghats (from June 20-23). Isolated heavy/ very heavy rainfall to continue over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura over next 2 days.

