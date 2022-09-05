Sonali Phogat death case: Associate Sudhir Sangwan was eyeing BJP leader's property, alleges family

BJP leader Sonali Phogat (File photo)

New twists and turns have been arising in the death case of BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat, who passed away last month under mysterious circumstances. Now, her family has made fresh allegations against her associate, Sudhir Sangwan.

After the recent revelations in the case, Sonali Phogat’s death is being treated as a murder by the Goa Police and investigating agencies, with two of her associates arrested by the authorities for playing a part in her mysterious death.

Now, the family of Sonali Phogat has alleged that the motive behind her associate Sudhir Sangwan allegedly murdering her is that he had been eyeing her property for some time, with the intention of taking over her assets after her death.

Sources said the Goa Police is also assessing the property, including land, which is in her name, and trying to find out if there is any property angle involved in the case. The Haryana BJP leader was partying with her associates the night before her death when her drink was reportedly spiked.

As part of their investigation into the death of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat, a Goa police team visited her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan's house in Haryana's Rohtak and rented accommodation in Gurugram, as per PTI reports.

According to sources, Goa Police Inspector Theron D'Costa and Sub-Inspector Francis Xavier searched Sangwan’s flat for five hours. According to police sources, the Goa team found some documents, a passport, around Rs 16,000 in cash, and some jewelry.

Further, the family members of Sonali Phogat had expressed their discontent with the investigations being carried out by the Goa Police, and have been urging for a CBI probe in the matter. They have also written a letter to the Chief Justice of India, demanding the same.

Sonali Phogat died on August 23 in Goa, just a day after she had arrived in the state with her two associates. Earlier, her death had been ruled as a heart attack but soon after, her death was being investigated as a murder.

(With PTI inputs)

