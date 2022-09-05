Search icon
India, Bangladesh likely to ink 7 pacts as PM Sheikh Hasina arrives for 4-day visit today

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will arrive in New Delhi today for a 4-day visit on the invitation of Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 05:52 AM IST

In a visit that would boost bilateral ties between the neighbours, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will arrive in India on Monday. Bangladesh and India are expected to sign 7 agreements during the 4-day state visit. 

These pacts will be in areas of water management, railway, science and technology, law, information and broadcasting, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said ahead of PM Hasina’s New Delhi visit. The two sides will also conduct discussions on fuel oil, Momen said.

PM Hasina will arrive in New Delhi on Monday on the invitation of Indian PM Narendra Modi. PM Modi and his counterpart will engage in talks with issues like security cooperation, investment, enhanced trade relations, power and energy sector cooperation, water sharing of common rivers, border management, combating drug smuggling and human trafficking likely to get priority. Hasina will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar during her visit.

The visit will be PM Hasina's first to India in three years after she visited last in 2019. The Bangladesh delegation will also comprise Foreign Minister Momen, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, Liberation War Minister A K M Mozammel Haq and Mashiur AKM Rahman, the economic affairs advisor to the PM.

The Union Ministry of External Affairs said that the visit from the neighbouring country’s top official will strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries based on strong historical and cultural ties and mutual trust and understanding.

Apart from the official talks and appointments, PM Hasina is scheduled to travel to Ajmer in Rajasthan to visit the Dargah of the revered Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)

