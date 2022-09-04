'The work we did in 10 years, they destroyed in 8 years': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Congress' price rise rally

Photo: ANI

Attacking the BJP-led central government over rising inflation, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the NDA government had undone in 8 years what the UPA government had achieved with respect to poverty in its 10 years.

Gandhi alleged that the Congress had lifted 27 crore people out of poverty but Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "pushed 23 crore" people back into poverty in the last eight years. "The work we did in 10 years, they destroyed it in eight years," he said.

The senior party leader accused PM Modi and the BJP of weakening the country by spreading fear and hatred. Gandhi was speaking at the 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi by the Congress.

Accusing BJP of undermining institutions, he alleged that since the party came into power, there has been pressure on institutions such as the media, judiciary and Election Commission. He said that two Indias are being created, one belonging to the poor where dreams can be accomplished and the other where every dream of a few big businessmen can be achieved.

He alleged PM Modi was working 24 hours to benefit two big industrialists. He said that the government did not allow the Opposition to speak in Parliament. He said that the "only way for us is to talk directly to people and tell the truth of the country to people and hear them out", adding that this is precisely why the Congress party is starting the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' this week.

"Narendra Modi is taking India backwards. Narendra Modi ji is spreading hatred, and fear," he said.

"This will benefit the country's enemies, it will benefit China, it will benefit Pakistan but not India. The more hatred, anger and fear spread in India, the more it will be weakened."

"I want to ask 'do price rise, unemployment, hate strengthen the country'. They weakens the country and Narendra Modi and the BJP are working to weaken the country. The Congress unites the country, we remove hatred, fear. When hatred and fear is removed, the country progresses, we have shown this for so many years," the former Congress chief said.

