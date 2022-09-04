Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'The work we did in 10 years, they destroyed in 8 years': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Congress' price rise rally

Gandhi said that the Congress had lifted 27 crore people out of poverty but 23 crore had been pushed back into poverty in the last eight years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

'The work we did in 10 years, they destroyed in 8 years': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Congress' price rise rally
Photo: ANI

Attacking the BJP-led central government over rising inflation, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the NDA government had undone in 8 years what the UPA government had achieved with respect to poverty in its 10 years.

Gandhi alleged that the Congress had lifted 27 crore people out of poverty but Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "pushed 23 crore" people back into poverty in the last eight years. "The work we did in 10 years, they destroyed it in eight years," he said.

The senior party leader accused PM Modi and the BJP of weakening the country by spreading fear and hatred. Gandhi was speaking at the 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi by the Congress. 

Accusing BJP of undermining institutions, he alleged that since the party came into power, there has been pressure on institutions such as the media, judiciary and Election Commission. He said that two Indias are being created, one belonging to the poor where dreams can be accomplished and the other where every dream of a few big businessmen can be achieved.

He alleged PM Modi was working 24 hours to benefit two big industrialists. He said that the government did not allow the Opposition to speak in Parliament. He said that the "only way for us is to talk directly to people and tell the truth of the country to people and hear them out", adding that this is precisely why the Congress party is starting the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' this week.

"Narendra Modi is taking India backwards. Narendra Modi ji is spreading hatred, and fear," he said. 

"This will benefit the country's enemies, it will benefit China, it will benefit Pakistan but not India. The more hatred, anger and fear spread in India, the more it will be weakened."

"I want to ask 'do price rise, unemployment, hate strengthen the country'. They weakens the country and Narendra Modi and the BJP are working to weaken the country. The Congress unites the country, we remove hatred, fear. When hatred and fear is removed, the country progresses, we have shown this for so many years," the former Congress chief said.

READ | Congress protests price rise with ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally, BJP dubs it ‘Rahul Gandhi relaunch 4.0’

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
British couple names newborn after Indian dish 'Pakora', internet goes berserk
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.