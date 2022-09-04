Congress protests price rise with ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally, BJP dubs it ‘Rahul Gandhi relaunch 4.0’

Photo: PTI

The BJP on Sunday mocked the Congress rally against price rise saying it is "Rahul Gandhi relaunch 4.0" as no leader of the opposition party wants to head it. The Congress on Sunday held a 'Mehangai par halla bol' rally at the Ramlila Maidan here, which was addressed by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of other party leaders.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, its national spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said the real purpose of Congress rally is to save Gandhi family and relaunch the family scion Rahul Gandhi.

"This rally is meant to save the family and not to protest against price rise. And to relaunch Rahul Gandhi, who has been launched several times in politics. This rally is 'Rahul Gandhi relaunch 4.0', as no one wants to lead the Congress," Rathore said. He said that the Congress party "has lost 90 per cent of the elections since 2014.

"In Uttar Pradesh elections, its deposit was forfeited on more than 90 per cent of the seats." The BJP spokesperson said the Congress is oblivious of the ground realities, and "it has no vision, no policy, and no leadership".

Rathore, an MP from Rajasthan, also hit out at the Congress government there and its Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, alleging that even though there has been "jump in crimes against women and seers". Gehlot is “prioritising Gandhi family over law and order in the state."

"The Rajasthan Chief Minister rushes to Delhi, whenever law enforcement agencies ... Calls the Gandhi family and puts the state's interests on back burner," Rathore added.

