Vinod Dugar, an evangelist of social welfare

Seema Haider pregnant? Rumours claim Pakistani woman about to have 5th child with partner Sachin

According to rumours emerging from Sachin’s hometown, Seema Haider is about to have her fifth child after getting married to an Indian man recently.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Pakistani woman Seema Haider, who crossed the border to marry and live with her Indian lover Sachin Meena, has been making headlines for the last few weeks because of her cross-border love story amid claims of being a Pakistani spy.

Now, news reports have suggested that Seema Haider might be pregnant with her fifth child. It must be noted that Seema already has four children with her previous husband Ghulam Haider. Seema Haider currently has three daughters and one son.

Seema and Sachin’s love story attracted media attention after the Pakistani woman illegally crossed the border to enter India. Seema Haider and Sachin started talking through the gaming platform PUBG and decided to get married.

According to rumours emerging from Sachin’s village Rabupura in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar, Seema Haider is five months pregnant and the child is said to be Sachin’s. This comes as Seema Haider is being investigated by the UP ATS and intelligence agencies on allegations of being a Pakistani spy.

Seema Haider was previously married to Ghulam Haider, a citizen of Pakistan. After leaving her first husband, the Pakistani woman travelled to India illegally along with her four children, sparking a major row with her family in her home country.

Seema Haider and Sachin Meena met for the first time in Nepal a few months ago, where they reportedly got married. After this, Meena and his family helped Seema cross the border into India along with her children so that they could live together.

The Seema Haider-Sachin love story sparked a major controversy in India, with many suspecting that the Pakistani woman is a spy linked to the rival intelligence agency ISI. The UT ATS has been continuously questioning both Seema and Sachin, trying to decipher the truth about the Pakistani woman.

READ | DNA Special: How Pakistan's Seema Haider managed to enter India without a visa

