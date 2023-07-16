School Holiday 2023: List of Delhi schools to remain closed till July 18 amid flood-like situation; check here

Delhi government announced on Sunday that all public, aided, and private schools in the flood-affected parts of the capital city will stay closed.

The Delhi government announced on Sunday that all public, aided, and private schools in the flood-affected parts of the capital city will stay closed to students till Tuesday, while classes will resume as usual in all other districts of the DoE on Monday.

"In view of flood relief camps likely to continue to run in schools in the areas bordering the river Yamuna, all govt, govt Aided, and private recognised schools in the affected Districts of DoE - East, North East, North West-A, North, Central & South East-will remain closed for students on 17th & 18th July," the government said.

From Wednesday forward, all Delhi districts' schools will operate normally.

The government has requested all the schools to inform students’ parents about the closure.

Schools can arrange online classes for the students however feasible.

“All schools (Govt., Govt. Aided & Private Recognised) in the remaining Districts of DoE (i.e. North West-B, West-A, West-B, South, South West-A, South West-B & New Delhi) shall remain open Monday (17.07.2023) onwards. The Head of Schools in these seven districts are at liberty to run in physical mode or hybrid mode (i.e. either offline or online) as per the convenience of their students," the circular said.

The water level in the Yamuna was reported at 206.02 meters at 8 am on Sunday as opposed to 207.58 meters yesterday morning, according to the Delhi Flood Control Department.

As the water level progressively recedes, it was reported that the situation with waterlogging in numerous low-lying parts of Delhi, especially on roadways from Kashmere Gate to Majnu Ka Tila, has eased today.