Rs 42,000 for 25 km: Ambulance drivers charging 10 times more during COVID-19

New Delhi: India is reporting a huge surge in coronavirus cases every day and the treatment of the patients during the pandemic is getting worse for the family.

Till now, the patients were facing a shortage of beds and oxygen in hospitals. But now the patient and family are suffering due to overcharging by ambulances.

Rs 42,000 for 25 km distance

The situation is so grim that ambulances are charging Rs 8,000-10,000 just to cover a distance of 4-5 km. The biggest thing is that there is no one to put a stop to this extortion that is going on openly. In a recent case, a private ambulance charged Rs 42,000 from the patient's family to cover a distance of just 25 km.

However, on complaining later, Noida Police took action against the ambulance owner and the driver and the money was returned to the family. Ambulance services, which are available between Rs 500-1000 in normal days and 2000-3000 with oxygen facility, are now available between Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000 in during the COVID-19 crisis. People are helpless in front of the overcharging.

There is no dedicated facility to raise a complaint. However, you can complain to the local police about the overcharging.