ISRO Chief S Somnath diagnosed with cancer on Aditya L-1 launch day

Meet superstar who was bullied, traumatised in school, couldn't speak, had spinal problems, is now worth Rs 3000 crore

Former Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Prada surrenders in Rampur court

Why P2P lending platforms like lendbox are attracting new age investors?

AAP's 'Ram Rajya' inspired Delhi Budget 2024: Check key highlights, major announcements

Ayurvedic remedies to reduce bloating and promote digestion

Diabetes: 10 natural home remedies to manage blood sugar levels

8 ayurvedic herbs that help in weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Royale Impex: Leading the charge in marble innovation

In an industry where tradition meets innovation, Royale Impex stands out as a shining example of excellence. With a 25-year legacy built on quality and commitment, this revered marble company is ready to shake things up with a fresh perspective and a renewed focus on growth.

DNA Web Team

Mar 04, 2024

In an industry where tradition meets innovation, Royale Impex stands out as a shining example of excellence. With a 25-year legacy built on quality and commitment, this revered marble company is ready to shake things up with a fresh perspective and a renewed focus on growth.

As the world evolves and customer preferences shift, Royale Impex understands the importance of staying ahead of the curve. That's why the company is not just adapting; it is leading the way in setting new standards for the industry.

A dedication to innovation is at the heart of the company’s forward-thinking approach. By embracing cutting-edge technology in every aspect of its operations, Royale Impex is poised to revolutionise the marble experience. From pioneering quarrying techniques that prioritise environmental conservation to state-of-the-art processing methods ensuring top-notch product quality, innovation is the name of the game.

To add to the innovation, all stones at Royale Impex undergo Royale treatment. Every natural stone gets added value with the use of vacuum technology, Reinforcement vacuum technology. It involves vacuum treatment for blocks and slabs with the best quality resins ensuring the epoxy reaches to the entire thickness of the slab, increasing the flexural strength. These slabs can also be customised - unpolished, polished, leather, honed finish and many more.

With a curated collection boasting over 300 marble colours sourced from 25 countries, Royale Impex understands that no two customers are alike. That's why the company is adopting a customer-centric approach, offering tailor-made solutions that cater to every taste and project requirement.

Behind it, all is a team of dedicated professionals are there, who are committed to continuous improvement of the organisation. Royale Impex ensures that it stays ahead of the curve in an ever-changing industry by investing in its workforce and fostering innovation and creativity.

Royale Impex is all about expanding its market presence; it's about making a lasting impact and redefining the standards of the marble industry.

In conclusion, Royale Impex envisions a future where innovation, sustainability, customer satisfaction, and a culture of excellence converge seamlessly. As the company embark on this journey, it invites partners, clients, and stakeholders to join them in shaping a future where quality, integrity, and progress harmoniously coexist.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

