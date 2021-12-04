Water purifiers not to be installed at places with low TDS: NGT issues orders to CPCB

If you have an RO installed at your home or planning to install one then this story is sure of high importance to you. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to issue instructions to RO manufacturers to not install water purifiers at places with low TDS.

Low TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) refer to those places where minerals such as calcium, magnesium and zinc are absent or are found in very little quantity. Total Dissolved Solids are concentrations of dissolved particles or solids in water. TDS comprises inorganic salts such as calcium, magnesium, chlorides, sulfates, bicarbonates, etc, along with many more inorganic compounds that easily dissolve in water.

NGT has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to issue a direction to all RO manufacturers to ban the installation of water purifiers where the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) level in water is less than 500 mg per liter. A bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh ​​Kumar Goel, Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Dr Nagin Nanda also asked the CPCB to issue directions on the management of RO rejects including cartridges.

The bench said, "For compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court, we direct the CPCB to issue an appropriate order under section 5 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986 to all manufacturers with reference to the orders of this tribunal so that within one month it can be implemented."

The tribunal said that the gazette notification on 'Regulation on Use of Water Treatment System' issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate cannot be said to comply with its order.

The bench in its December 1 order said, "The notification is regarding amendment in Rule 115 of the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986, Schedule I so that all users of Domestic Water Purification Systems (DWPS) and other DWPS shall comply with the guidelines issued by the CPCB."

TDS water chart

50-250 ppm means Low TDS - Lacking minerals, such as calcium, magnesium, and zinc.

300-500 ppm means Ideal - This level is the sweet spot for TDS in drinking water. The water most likely contains minerals and does not taste flat.

600-900 ppm means Not great - Consider a reverse osmosis system to filter TDS.