Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Rapido gangrape: Bengaluru rider had a criminal past, was out on bail

The duo allegedly took them to another woman's house and raped her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

Rapido gangrape: Bengaluru rider had a criminal past, was out on bail
Rapido, Bangalore: The next day they told the woman's friend that they had given shelter to her (Representational)

Bangalore: The Rapido rider who allegedly gang-raped a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru's Electronics City last week had a criminal past but was still allowed to operate a bike taxi. The Bengaluru Police is planning to send a notice to the company over the lack of due diligence in background checks. 

The accused identified as Shahabuddin is settled in Bengaluru but is originally from Bihar. He has a criminal record but he had been working with the company since 2019. 

He was arrested in January in connection with a fight. However, he was allowed to go out within a month. 

The police are probing if the verification service was outsourced to another agency by the aggregator company as it is mandatory to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

A Rapido spokesperson told The Indian Express that the man has been removed from the platform. The company condemned the crime and apologized to the woman who had to undergo the ordeal. 

He was arrested under sections that deal with voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation. 

The second accused Arafath works in a mobile phone shop. He was allegedly involved in the robbery. 

The woman attended a party at a friend's house on November 25 and hailed the bike taxi. She was inebriated at the time of the crime. 

The duo allegedly took them to another woman's house and raped her. 

Also read: Rapido eyes $300 million in revenue in FY 2022-23, seeks government’s support

The next day they told the woman's friend that they had given shelter to her. 

However, the woman had body pain and bruises on her body. She went to a doctor who confirmed rape. 

The duo and the woman have been arrested. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 companies expected to continue layoffs in Tech sector in 2023
Are you planning a winter trip? Here are 5 mesmerising places to explore
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022
Aindrila Sharma death: Know more about Bengali actress who passed away at 24
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Board exam 2023: Delhi government announces Pre-board exam dates for CBSE class 10, 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.