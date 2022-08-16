Rajasthan Congress MLA resigns over death of Dailt child beaten by teacher for touching water pot

Panachand Meghwal (Facebook)

Congress MLA Panachand Meghwal has sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the death of a Dalit student who was mercilessly beaten by his schoolteacher for touching a pot of water. In his letter, he alleged that he had demanded financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh for the child's family and a government job but received no response.

Meghwal is a two-time MLA. He won the 2018 elections from Baran-Atru.

"The pain of the kind of torture my society is facing today cannot be expressed in words. It seems that there is no one to protect the equality right which Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar had provided for the Dalits and the downtrodden in the Constitution. In most cases of atrocities on Dalits, FR (Final Report) is imposed. I raised such matters many times in the assembly, despite that the police administration did not take any action," he alleged.

Meghwal said since he couldn't protect the rights of the downtrodden, he had no right to be in office.

"On the voice of my conscience, I resign from the post of MLA. Accept my resignation from the post of MLA so that I can serve the deprived and exploited section of the society without any post," Meghwal asserted.

On Monday, Chairman of Scheduled Castes Commission Khiladi Lal Bairwa went to Surana village to meet the victim's family and demanded Rs 50 lakh.

"In this case, Rs 50 lakh should be given and 2 family members should be given jobs like Kanhaiyalal murder case," he added.

With inputs from IANS