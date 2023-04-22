Rahul Gandhi moves to Sonia Gandhi’s house, bigger than Modi’s; history, facts of 10, Janpath

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vacated his official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi on Saturday and shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhi's residence, weeks after losing his Lok Sabha membership following his conviction in a defamation case.

The party also launched a "MeraGharAapkaGhar" campaign on social media with party leaders offering their homes to Gandhi.

Saturday morning, Gandhi moved out all his belongings from his 12, Tughlaq Lane residence where he had been staying for almost two decades. Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the bungalow in the morning. He handed over the keys to the vacated house to officials of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), sources said.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat had issued a notice to him to vacate the bungalow by April 22, following his disqualification from Lok Sabha. The former Congress chief was disqualified from Parliament after a Surat court convicted and awarded a two-year sentence to him in a defamation case over his Modi surname remarks made in Kolar in Karnataka in 2019.

Rahul Gandhi shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhi's 10, Janpath residence.

Here’s what you need to know about Sonia Gandhi’s house: