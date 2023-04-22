Search icon
Rahul Gandhi moves to Sonia Gandhi’s house, bigger than Modi’s; history, facts of 10, Janpath

Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, moved into Sonia Gandhi's home on Saturday after leaving his official bungalow due to his exclusion from the Parliament. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 07:05 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi moves to Sonia Gandhi’s house, bigger than Modi’s; history, facts of 10, Janpath

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vacated his official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi on Saturday and shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhi's residence, weeks after losing his Lok Sabha membership following his conviction in a defamation case.

The party also launched a "MeraGharAapkaGhar" campaign on social media with party leaders offering their homes to Gandhi.

Saturday morning, Gandhi moved out all his belongings from his 12, Tughlaq Lane residence where he had been staying for almost two decades. Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the bungalow in the morning. He handed over the keys to the vacated house to officials of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), sources said.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat had issued a notice to him to vacate the bungalow by April 22, following his disqualification from Lok Sabha. The former Congress chief was disqualified from Parliament after a Surat court convicted and awarded a two-year sentence to him in a defamation case over his Modi surname remarks made in Kolar in Karnataka in 2019.

Rahul Gandhi shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhi's 10, Janpath residence.

Here’s what you need to know about Sonia Gandhi’s house:

  • Rajiv Gandhi’s widow Sonia Gandhi’s house is at 10, Janpath. 
  • Even after Sonia Gandhi passed away, the bungalow is still the home address of Sonia Gandhi. 
  • It is one of the largest residences among politicians, bigger than even the Prime Minister's official abode at 7 Race Course Road in size.
  • As per the central public works department, the Gandhi residence is spread over 15,181 sq m while the Prime Minister's is smaller at 14,101 sq m.
  • The national headquarters of the Indian National Congress (INC) party is right behind it on 24, Akbar Road.
  • It was also the residence of Lal Bahadur Shastri, India’s 2nd PM. 
  • After Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death, the house was allocated to Union Ministers like Rabri Devi, KK Tiwari.

