Punjab Police averts 7 murders, arrests 11 operatives including 5 shooters of Lawrence-Rinda gang

Image Credit: Punjab Police/Twitter

In a major crackdown the Punjab police have busted an inter-state gang by arresting 11 of its members including five shooters and seizing nine weapons and five stolen vehicles from their possession, the ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Pramod Ban said on Thursday.

The gang was backed by gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Pakistan-based Harwinder Rinda. Bishnoi, is the mastermind of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder and currently is being interrogated by the Mansa police.

The arrested have been identified as Mohd Yaseen Akhtar alias Jaisy Purewal of Nakodar, Jalandhar; Sagar Singh of Naya Shahar Badala in Mohali; Amar Malik of Samrala, Ludhiana; Navi of Lohian, Jalandhar; Ankush Sabharwal alias Paya of Nakodar, Jalandhar; Sumit Jaswal alias Kaku of Una; Amandeep alias Shooter of Phillaur, Jalandhar; Shiv Kumar alias Shiva of Phillaur, Jalandhar; Vishal alias Fauji of Nakodar, Jalandhar; Arun Kumar alias Mani Rana of Una (HP), who is already in jail; and Annu alias Pehalwan of Kapurthala. All those arrested are history-sheeters.

ADGP Ban, who was accompanied by SSP Swapan Sharma, Jalandhar Rural, stated that this organisation has been involved in crimes including murder, attempt to murder murder, armed dacoity, organised extortion, dacoity, robbery, and drug smuggling in numerous surrounding states. "Punjab Police has averted at least seven murders, two police custody escapes, and four armed robberies with their arrest," he added.

According to preliminary investigations, Bishnoi's gang was led by Vikram Brar, an associate of Goldy Brar, on the orders of Harwinder Singh alias Rinda. Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi's classmate, is a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan who is currently residing abroad and is wanted by police of six states.

Rinda is currently working with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), according to the police. They also believe he was the mastermind behind the recent rocket attack on the Punjab police intelligence headquarters in Mohali.

When asked about the arrested individuals, SSP Swapan Sharma stated that Mohamad Yaseen Akhtar alias Jasse has been missing since a year and is believe to be involved in 16 criminal activities.

He said that another arrested person, identified as Ankush Sabarwal alias Paya, was a student of Vikram Brar at an IELTS centre in Nakodar in 2014 and had been providing shelter to Pune-based gangster Saurav Mahakal of Maharashtra, who was arrested by the Pune police. During Mahakal's two-month stay in Punjab, he and Mahakal committed three crimes.

According to the SSP, Arun Kumar alias Mani Rana is an imprisoned criminal who works for the Lawrence-Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang.

The apprehended gang plotted Mani Rana's escape from police custody during a court hearing in Una, Himachal Pradesh, he said, adding that Sumit Jaswal alias Kaku was arrested because he was actively involved in doing recce and organising logistics for this escape attempt.

In the past two months, Jalandhar Rural Police has arrested 32 gang members across the state-affiliated with various jailed gangsters and recovered 38 weapons from their possession.