Punjab Elections Exit Poll 2022: Present Mood of voters vs 2017 result

AAP is likely to get a clear win across 117 constituencies in Punjab.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 07, 2022, 11:48 PM IST

The high-octane state assembly elections in five states ended today with the final phase of polling in UP. With the results to be declared on March 10, exit polls are out predicting the winning parties, seat and vote share across states. In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party appears to have sprung a big surprise.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to make huge gains at 52-61 seats this time, as per the Zee News Exit Poll from the 117 constituencies across Punjab's three regions Majha, Doab and Malwa.

Clean sweep win

Exit Polls project a clean sweep for the AAP. The AAP is likely to get a clear win across 117 constituencies in Punjab by securing more seats than the majority share of 59 requires.

Here's a table of comparisons of vote share and seats won from 2017 assembly polls in Punjab and the projections from the exit polls. 

How Punjab voted in 2017?

Vote Share (in percent):

Congress

39

SAD+

25

AAP

24

BJP+

05

Others

07

 

Seat Share (out of 117):

Congress

77

 

SAD+

15

 

AAP

20

 

BJP+

3

 

Others

2

       

 

 

Vote Share (in percent):

Congress:

30

SAD+

26

AAP

33

BJP+

06

Others

05

 

Seat Share (out of 117):

Congress

35-38

 

SAD+

32-35

 

AAP

36-39

 

BJP+

4-7

 

Others

2-4

       

 

What do Zee News Exit Poll say?

Seat Share (out of 117):

Congress

26-33

 

SAD+

24-32

 

AAP

52-61

 

BJP+

3-7

 

Others

1-2

 

 

       

