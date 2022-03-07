Punjab Elections Exit Poll 2022: Present Mood of voters vs 2017 result

The high-octane state assembly elections in five states ended today with the final phase of polling in UP. With the results to be declared on March 10, exit polls are out predicting the winning parties, seat and vote share across states. In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party appears to have sprung a big surprise.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to make huge gains at 52-61 seats this time, as per the Zee News Exit Poll from the 117 constituencies across Punjab's three regions Majha, Doab and Malwa.

Clean sweep win

Exit Polls project a clean sweep for the AAP. The AAP is likely to get a clear win across 117 constituencies in Punjab by securing more seats than the majority share of 59 requires.

Here's a table of comparisons of vote share and seats won from 2017 assembly polls in Punjab and the projections from the exit polls.

How Punjab voted in 2017?

Vote Share (in percent):

Congress 39 SAD+ 25 AAP 24 BJP+ 05 Others 07

Seat Share (out of 117):

Congress 77 SAD+ 15 AAP 20 BJP+ 3 Others 2

Vote Share (in percent):

Congress: 30 SAD+ 26 AAP 33 BJP+ 06 Others 05

Seat Share (out of 117):

Congress 35-38 SAD+ 32-35 AAP 36-39 BJP+ 4-7 Others 2-4

What do Zee News Exit Poll say?

Seat Share (out of 117):