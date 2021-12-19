Punjab CM Charanjit Channi condemns ‘sacrilege’ incident at Golden Temple, orders probe

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has condemned the alleged sacrilege bid that took place inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar yesterday, December 18. The chief minister has also ordered a probe to get to the bottom of the matter.

In a series of tweets, Punjab CM Channi has condemned the “most unfortunate and heinous act” that erupted inside the Golden Temple last night and has asked the police and authorities to thoroughly probe the entire matter and find out the culprits.

In the tweets posted by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), it was stated, “CM Charanjit Channi strongly condemned the most unfortunate and heinous act to attempt a sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Harimandir Sahib during the Rehraas Sahib Paath.”

The statement further reads, “CM directed state police authorities to thoroughly probe into the entire matter to zero in at the underlying motive and real conspirators behind this dastardly act.” The chief minister also called up the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president and assured the full support and cooperation of the Punjab government.

An altercation had erupted inside the Golden Temple last night, which lead to a shocking event. According to the police, a man had jumped over the railings into the prayer area during the evening prayers and tried to disrupt the service.

He had allegedly picked up a sword and had tried to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib, which is the Holy Book of the Sikhs. He was then surrounded by angry devotees and beaten to death. The body of the dead person has now been taken for post mortem.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sardar Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is the former deputy chief minister of Punjab, also addressed the incident and called it shocking. He further insinuated that there is “deep-rooted conspiracy” at play in the incident.

In a statement, he said, “There clearly is a deep-rooted conspiracy behind it. Never since the Mughals, the Masands, and Operation Bluestar has the sanctity of Shri Harmandar Sahib been made the target of such outrage. This is beyond belief.”