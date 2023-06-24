PM Modi lands in Cairo for 2-day State visit, to hold bilateral talks

Picture: MEA India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant two-day State visit to Egypt, landing in Cairo with great anticipation. This visit marks a crucial milestone as India and Egypt are set to solidify their "strategic partnership" through formal agreements. The warm reception for PM Modi included a gracious welcome by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

#WATCH | PM Modi lands in Cairo for two-day State visit to Egypt, received by Egyptian PM pic.twitter.com/2WmO7aLzm0 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

On Saturday, PM Modi and Madbouly will engage in a roundtable discussion. PM Modi will meet members of the Indian diaspora later in the day. He will also meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the second day of his visit.

On June 25, the Indian Prime Minister will visit the Heliopolis War Cemetery and the Al-Hakim Mosque. During PM Modi's visit, several memorandums of understanding will also be signed.

