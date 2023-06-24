Search icon
PM Modi lands in Cairo for 2-day State visit, to hold bilateral talks

PM Modi visits Cairo for 2-day state visit, welcomed by Egyptian Prime Minister.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 07:08 PM IST

PM Modi lands in Cairo for 2-day State visit, to hold bilateral talks
Picture: MEA India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant two-day State visit to Egypt, landing in Cairo with great anticipation. This visit marks a crucial milestone as India and Egypt are set to solidify their "strategic partnership" through formal agreements. The warm reception for PM Modi included a gracious welcome by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

On Saturday, PM Modi and Madbouly will engage in a roundtable discussion. PM Modi will meet members of the Indian diaspora later in the day. He will also meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the second day of his visit.

On June 25, the Indian Prime Minister will visit the Heliopolis War Cemetery and the Al-Hakim Mosque. During PM Modi's visit, several memorandums of understanding will also be signed.

