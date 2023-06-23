Delhi NCR weather update: IMD issues yellow alert from June 25-27, light to moderate showers expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised a "yellow alert" for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) from June 25 to 27, indicating the possibility of light to moderate showers during this period. This announcement comes as the monsoon trough is expected to touch parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD attributes the drizzle experienced on Thursday to a low-pressure trough persisting between Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. This weather system has brought moisture to the region and may bring additional light rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

According to the IMD's forecast, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to hover around 39°C on Friday and Saturday, only to drop to a range of 34°C to 36°C over the following three days. The minimum temperature will remain around 29°C until Saturday, with a slight decrease of 2-3 notches between Sunday and Tuesday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, a scientist at the IMD, explains that the active trough stretching from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh is expanding and will likely result in drizzles and light rain across the NCR on Friday and Saturday. Starting from Sunday, easterly winds will bring even more moisture to Delhi NCR, with the anticipation of light to moderate showers continuing until Tuesday. Furthermore, parts of northwest India may experience heavy showers during this period.

