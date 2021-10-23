PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with beneficiaries 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme' via video conferencing. Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant was also present on the occasion. The initiative of Swayampurna Goa was launched on October 1, 2020.

Under this programme, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra'. The Mitra visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries.

Addressing the people through a video conference, Chief Minister Promod Sawant said that no state could flourish if the villages were not self-sufficient and hence village panchayat should adopt various sustainable measures to gain economic empowerment for its village.

Purpose of the programme

The major objective of the programme is to ensure that every village in the state becomes self-reliant or Aatmanirbhar.

Every village in the state will become self-reliant by harnessing resources available within the area where it is located.

As a part of the initiative government officers, teachers and students reach out to each and every village panchayat.

A study of the economic revival for village panchayats was undertaken by the Directorate of Higher Education and GIPARD.

25 colleges were involved in the process of data collection, preparation of individual reports of 191 village panchayats.

The action plan consists of various aspects of agriculture, animal husbandry, youth and adolescent, senior citizens, women and self-help groups.

The action plan also includes tourism, fisheries, natural resources, various schemes and their convergence.