LIVE: PM Modi addresses nation after India achieves 100-crore vaccinations milestone

As India reached 100 crore vaccinations milestone mark, PM Modi congratulated the country's health care workers for helping country achieve the feat.

A day after India achieved the one billion COVID-19 vaccinations milestone mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today. During his address, PM Modi praised the country for getting together to reach this landmark. India scripted history by becoming only the second nation after China to reach the one billion COVID-19 vaccinations milestone mark.

PM Modi congratulated all Indians for the major milestone achieved on Thursday saying that the 100 crore vaccine dose achievement belongs to all 130 crore Indians. "This is not just a number, it is a beginning of a new chapter, a new India," PM Modi said.

In his address, PM Modi said that there was a lot of pressure from different interest groups to give preferential treatment to them in vaccination. But the government ensured that, like our other schemes, there is no VIP culture in the vaccination drive.

"Some concerns were also raised about the stringent COVID-19 restrictions. Many said that how can such strict restrictions be imposed in India. But we are a democracy, we have considered the needs of all, following our 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' principle," PM Modi said. He also stressed on the concept of 'vocal for local'.

"I urge all the citizens to make 'Made in India' and 'Vocal for local' as much of a movement as 'Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan'. This Diwali, unlike the last one, we have a sense of belief and confidence," PM Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi further stated, "World nations are still battling vaccine hesitancy while similar concerns were raised in India. But the 100 crore vaccine dose achievement shows how we have defeated the vaccine hesitancy. With the trust in science and innovations, India has managed to achieve this major feat."

Earlier in the day PMO India tweeted and informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address the nation today at 10 am. "PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM today," read a one-line tweet by his office.

"PM Modi, in an opinion piece today, described India's vaccination drive as a journey from 'anxiety to assurance' that has made the country emerge stronger, and credited its success to people's trust in the vaccines despite 'various efforts to create mistrust and panic'. The landmark figure was achieved in nine months despite many doubting the country's capability, he said," PMO India tweeted on Friday.

The nationwide vaccination drive against the COVID-19 disease began this year on January 16 with indigenously made Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. Since then, four other vaccines have received emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the Drugs Controller General India (DCGI).