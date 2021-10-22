LIVE: PM Modi addresses nation after India achieves 100-crore vaccinations milestone

Headlines

Badshah says he doesn't support 'objectification of women' in music, netizens brutally troll him: 'Haathi ke daanth...'

DNA TV Show: ISRO prepares for historic solar mission; Aditya L-1 to unravel Sun's mysteries

Masala dosa and coffee played big role in success of Chandrayaan-3, here's how

Indian-origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam wins Singapore's Presidential election

R Madhavan becomes new president of FTII, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur congratulates him

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

10 ​foods that can increase oxygen supply in blood​

Step inside National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun's luxurious Rs 100 crore home

9 different looks of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan's trailer 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Badshah says he doesn't support 'objectification of women' in music, netizens brutally troll him: 'Haathi ke daanth...'

R Madhavan becomes new president of FTII, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur congratulates him

Rajinikanth, Nelson gifted cars worth Rs 1.25 cr, Rs 1.50 cr respectively by Jailer's producer after film's success

HomeIndia

India

LIVE: PM Modi addresses nation after India achieves 100-crore vaccinations milestone

As India reached 100 crore vaccinations milestone mark, PM Modi congratulated the country's health care workers for helping country achieve the feat.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2021, 10:42 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A day after India achieved the one billion COVID-19 vaccinations milestone mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today. During his address, PM Modi praised the country for getting together to reach this landmark. India scripted history by becoming only the second nation after China to reach the one billion COVID-19 vaccinations milestone mark.

PM Modi congratulated all Indians for the major milestone achieved on Thursday saying that the 100 crore vaccine dose achievement belongs to all 130 crore Indians. "This is not just a number, it is a beginning of a new chapter, a new India," PM Modi said.

In his address, PM Modi said that there was a lot of pressure from different interest groups to give preferential treatment to them in vaccination. But the government ensured that, like our other schemes, there is no VIP culture in the vaccination drive.

"Some concerns were also raised about the stringent COVID-19 restrictions. Many said that how can such strict restrictions be imposed in India. But we are a democracy, we have considered the needs of all, following our 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' principle," PM Modi said. He also stressed on the concept of 'vocal for local'.

"I urge all the citizens to make 'Made in India' and 'Vocal for local' as much of a movement as 'Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan'. This Diwali, unlike the last one, we have a sense of belief and confidence," PM Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi further stated, "World nations are still battling vaccine hesitancy while similar concerns were raised in India. But the 100 crore vaccine dose achievement shows how we have defeated the vaccine hesitancy. With the trust in science and innovations, India has managed to achieve this major feat."

Earlier in the day PMO India tweeted and informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address the nation today at 10 am. "PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM today," read a one-line tweet by his office.

"PM Modi, in an opinion piece today, described India's vaccination drive as a journey from 'anxiety to assurance' that has made the country emerge stronger, and credited its success to people's trust in the vaccines despite 'various efforts to create mistrust and panic'. The landmark figure was achieved in nine months despite many doubting the country's capability, he said," PMO India tweeted on Friday.

As the country reached the 100 crore vaccinations milestone mark on Thursday, PM Modi congratulated the country's health care workers for helping the country achieve the feat.

The nationwide vaccination drive against the COVID-19 disease began this year on January 16 with indigenously made Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. Since then, four other vaccines have received emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the Drugs Controller General India (DCGI). 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

MS Dhoni becomes endorser of Rs 10.50 lakh worth tractor, Anand Mahindra welcomes him

Fukrey 3 makers prepone film, trailer to be attached with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

'I used to treat it like an...': Sourav Ganguly sheds light on the magnitude of India vs Pakistan clashes

Sky-high sibling love: IndiGo air hostess ties rakhi to pilot brother in heartwarming viral video

Educational qualification of scientists behind ISRO's solar mission, Aditya L-1

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE