Pankaj Pandey has become the epitome of humanity with his selfless contributions

Time of crisis brings out the true nature of people around you. Your deeds define you. As the world is stuck in a covid catastrophe, only a few privileged have come forward to help the needy. Pankaj Pandey is one of those few people who entered the battlefield to help the people.

Pankaj Pandey is the representative of BJP in Manipuri, a city in Uttar Pradesh. He is known for his works and contributions during this difficult time. Although many backed off to protect themselves, he came forward to provide his services for the poor and oppressed. He worked with the healthcare to ensure that the medications and the necessary equipment reached the rural section of the state without delay. He warranted the constant supply of the required material in those places. He started to participate in the social programs that helped the underprivileged children and eventually started working with the government entities to improve the situations of these children and people.

His selfless services earned him recognition from the people and the government. He says that our current Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi, is his inspiration. Mr. Modi’s work ethic and compassion for the country motivates him to do his best. He states that his patriotism and love for the country's people stems way back from his childhood. He has always been interested in helping as many people as he can. He believes that today, he is in a position where he is capable of helping many and contributing to society. He is happy and proud that he is recognized for his work and not by title.

Pankaj states that with the population of our country and the number of youths we have in the country, our growth and development should have been even more. However, it is sad to see that more than half the population cannot afford even the basic amenities needed to survive, much less than education. He says that the country is in a worrisome predicament. Everyone should do their part for the improvement and the betterment of the country. The nation does not belong to the only person, and everyone must fulfil their duty as a citizen of the country. He says that education is important if we want our country to reach heights and that a person can never escape poverty without having a way to breakout.

(Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content)