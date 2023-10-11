Headlines

India

Over 20,000 Indians stranded in war-torn Israel after Hamas attack; no information on casualties yet

According to a statement by the Israel Consul General in Mumbai, there are over 20,000 Indians living in Israel in the midst of the terror attack by Hamas.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 07:54 PM IST

More than 20,000 Indians live in Israel but he was not aware of any Indian national getting injured or killed in the ongoing fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militants, Israel's Consul General in Mumbai Kobbi Shoshani has said.

Airline operations from India to Israel have been stopped and the Ministry of External Affairs is working to bring back the Indians stranded in his country, he told PTI on Tuesday.

“We do not know about any death or injury to civilians of India who are staying in Israel. If we come to know about any case I will be personally involved. More than 20,000 Indians stay in Israel. I don't know the exact number of Indians stuck in Israel,” Shoshani said.

Many Bollywood actors were at an event in Israel when Hamas launched its incursions on Saturday, he said. Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha recently came back to India safely from Israel, he added. The multi-pronged attacks against Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza and the Israeli retaliation have left over 1,200 people dead so far.

Urging the Indian nationals in Israel “to remain calm, vigilant,” the Indian Embassy on Wednesday reassured them that it is “monitoring the situation closely” and “working constantly to help our fellow citizens in Israel.”

In a recorded message on the X, the social media platform, India's Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla, said: “This is to assure you that the embassy is working constantly for your safety and welfare. All of us are going through very difficult times but please do remain calm and vigilant and follow the local security guidelines.” 

Palestine-based terror group Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 6, launching 5000 rockets simultaneously on the country, overpowering their Iron Dome defence system. In the multi-faceted attack, Hamas militants also entered Israel via land and water, opening fire on residents in populated areas.

READ | Israel-Palestine conflict: India sets up 24-hour control room to monitor situation

