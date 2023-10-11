Headlines

Israel-Palestine conflict: India sets up 24-hour control room to monitor situation

'Sometimes cramps, sometimes acting': Mohammad Rizwan's witty response to his on-field challenges goes viral

The Vaccine War: Oscar Academy invites script of Vivek Agnihotri film to be featured in library's core collection

IND-PAK World Cup clash to start with musical ceremony; golden ticket holders anticipated for the epic showdown

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah replicates Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford’s unique celebration during IND vs AFG match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Kuldeep Yadav takes brilliant juggling catch to dismiss Rashid Khan in IND vs AFG World Cup 2023 game

'Sometimes cramps, sometimes acting': Mohammad Rizwan's witty response to his on-field challenges goes viral

Israel Gaza War Ground Report : Death toll rises, shelling continues as Israeli pounded Gaza

10 Famous scientists who never received Nobel Prize

Upcoming box office clashes of 2023

7 deadliest plants in the world that can kill you

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Israel Gaza War Ground Report : Death toll rises, shelling continues as Israeli pounded Gaza

Israel Hamas War: No place for residents after Israel declares war in Gaza, bombs homes

Israel Hamas War: Death toll crosses 3000 in Gaza, Hamas threatens to Kill Israeli hostages

The Vaccine War: Oscar Academy invites script of Vivek Agnihotri film to be featured in library's core collection

Kartik Aaryan 'most likely' to appear on Koffee With Karan 8, despite his alleged fallout with Karan Johar: Report

'Bahut rone wala hoon...': Aamir Khan reveals Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare's wedding date, shares his reaction to big day

HomeIndia

India

Israel-Palestine conflict: India sets up 24-hour control room to monitor situation

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel has also set up a 24-hour emergency helpline.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 06:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the Israel-Palentiine war entered 5th on Wednesday, India set up a 24-hour control room to monitor it. The control room will help monitor the situation and provide information and assistance, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. 

The contact details of the control room in New Delhi are as follows: 1800118797 (Toll-free), +91-11 23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905, +919968291988, situationroom@mea.gov.in, according to a release issued by the MEA.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel has set up a 24-hour emergency helpline, which can be accessed at, +972-35226748, +972-543278392, cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. India's Representative Office in Ramallah has also set up a a 24-hour emergency helpline, which can be accessed as per contact details: +970-592916418 (also whatsapp), rep.ramallah@mea.gov.in. Indian Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla in his message said that the situation was being monitored closely and the embassy was there to serve its citizens.

READ | Israel’s hard-hitting retaliation after Hamas attack: Gaza neighborhoods leveled, impending blackout

"To our fellow Indian citizens in Israel, this is to assure you that the Embassy is working constantly for your safety and welfare. All of us are going through very difficult times. But please remain calm and vigilant & follow the local security guidelines. We are here to help you and we thank many of you who have sent so many messages of appreciation. We are monitoring the situation closely and please stay tuned for any updates by the Embassy" said the Indian envoy to Israel.

Amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, the Indian diaspora in Israel has expressed confidence in the country's military and said they want to live peacefully. Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence forces continued their offensive against Hamas. Today the Israeli Air Force attacked the Islamic University in Gaza City, which according to them served as a major training centre for Hamas engineers.

The Israeli Air Force in a statement said "Fighter jets recently attacked the Islamic University, which serves as an important centre of political and military power for the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip and a training institution for the development and production of weapons. The Air Force continues with extensive waves of attacks in the Gaza Strip at this time as well."

Israeli Air Force Chief of Staff, Brig. Gen. Omer Tishler, reviewed the Israeli Air Force's operational activity and said that the forces were operating on a multi-front attack. "We will not concentrate on what was, we concentrate on what is happening here and now. The IDF knows how to operate in a multi-front manner as long as necessary. We don't differentiate between day and night - that's what war looks like." said Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Brigadier General Omer Tishler.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Aftab Shivdasani loses Rs 1.49 lakh in cyber fraud, Mumbai police registers case

Experts show the dynamics of forex trading with $1 minimum deposits

Viral video: Man tries to eat gigantic 5kg samosa, internet calls him 'Baahubali'

'Bahut rone wala hoon...': Aamir Khan reveals Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare's wedding date, shares his reaction to big day

Who was Shahid Latif, one of India’s most wanted terrorists? Know his role in 2016 Pathankot attacks

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE