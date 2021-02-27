Odisha govt revises school timings for classes 9-12 due to THIS reason

Headlines

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services aims high with $20B entry, disrupting NBFC landscape

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services aims high with $20B entry, disrupting NBFC landscape

10 common myths about diabetes

Top 10 richest cricketers in India

Real-life partners of cast of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Manipur viral video, terrorist threatens to target EAM Jaishankar & HM Amit Shah, & more | DNA News Wrap, July 21

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

HomeIndia

India

Odisha govt revises school timings for classes 9-12 due to THIS reason

The Odisha government advised district education officers to ensure the availability of safe pure drinking water in all schools.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 27, 2021, 11:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Odisha's School and Mass Education Department on Saturday issued guidelines to reschedule school timings to tackle the heatwave conditions. The timings of offline sessions for classes 9 to 12 have been changed. Class 9 and Class 11 will sessions from 7 am to 9 am instead of 8:30 am to 10 am. Similarly, Class 10 and Class 12 will have classes from 9 am to 1 pm instead of 11 am to 4 am. 

In a notification, the Odisha government advised district education officers to ensure the availability of safe pure drinking water in all schools including the repair of tube wells. Also, the District Education Officers (DEOs) are also advised to store sufficient ORS in schools.

"All parents should be sensitized to ensure that their children carry a water bottle while going to school. The students must not be exposed to heat during the teaching hours and no physical activity like sports should be undertaken," said Samir Ranjan Dash, School and Mass Education Minister.

"We will first finish 100 days of education, then we will go for summer vacation," he added. As Bhubaneswar recorded a temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday making it the country's hottest city in February, the state government gave instructions to all districts to prepare for a possible heat-wave situation. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manipur shocker: Truth behind video of women paraded naked, gang raped; how fake news prompted revenge

How to Get a Crown on TikTok Profile Picture?

IPL star Rinku Singh reveals name of his cricketing idol, its not Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Oppenheimer movie review: Nolan returns to form with spellbinding masterpiece; give Cillian Murphy his Oscar already

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE