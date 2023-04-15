Noida news: New 11.5 km metro link for Noida International Airport-IGI connectivity likely; list of stations

Noida International Airport: The biggest interchange will be Noida's Botanical Garden Station.

The authorities are preparing a DPR for a metro line that will join the Noida International Airport with the Indira Gandhi International Airport. DMRC will send this DPR to NMRC that will examine the feasibility of the project. A new metro route will be built along Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to join the two airports. This route will also touch Botanical Garden and Sector 142.

The length of the route will be 11.5 km, per the old DPR. It will have 11 stations including Sector 142, 136, 91, 93, 98 and Botanical Garden. The new DPR may cut down the number of stations to 5 -- Sector 91, 98, 105, 44 and Botanical Garden.

The biggest interchange will be Noida's Botanical Garden Station. It already has interchange facilities for Magenta Line. A line between Botanical Garden and Sector 142 is already proposed.

A 22.5 km long link will be prepared between Knowledge Park and Jewar Airport. Those who want to go to Noida International Airport from Janakpuri can use this link.

The DPR is expected to be out in the next two months.