No Indian in China affected by coronavirus as of now, Centre confirms

As over 50 people have died in China outbreak of Novel Coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday confirmed that no Indian in China has been affected by the virus so far. It also added that the Indian embassy in Beijing is in contact with the Indian citizens, including the students in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak and other areas of the Hubei province.

The confirmation was given by MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar who took to Twitter to inform that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is closely monitoring the situation. "We are also closely coordinating with Chinese authorities. As of now, we understand that no Indian citizens have been affected by the outbreak and that food and water supplies are available to them," Kumar tweeted.

The MEA also said that "Our Embassy & Consulates General in China will continue to work with Chinese authorities to try & facilitate Indian citizens caught up in these difficult circumstances."

Raveesh also informed that three helplines have been opened to address the concerns of Indian citizens in the region.

Our @EOIBeijing has opened 3 hotlines to respond to concerns of those affected by this situation & is continuing to respond to concerns basis currently available information. (5/5) — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 26, 2020

Till now, the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 56 people in China, while around 2,000 people are affected.

2019-nCoV, a strain of coronavirus, has led to an outbreak of viral pneumonia. The virus is said to have originated in a seafood market in Whan, a Chinese city, illegally selling wildlife.