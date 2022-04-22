Nitin Gadkari announces ‘heavy penalty’, recall of EVs after e-scooters catch on fire

File photo

In light of the recent reports of mishaps involving electric vehicles (EVs), the central government has decided to launch a probe into the matter. As several electric scooters caught on fire in recent months, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has launched an investigation.

Gadkari on Thursday said that an expert committee will be probing the matter and announced a “heavy penalty” for companies that are found at fault. He further said that remedial steps will also be recommended by the Centre in view of the vehicles.

Taking to Twitter, the Transport Minister said, “Several mishaps involving Electric Two Wheelers have come to light in last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents.”

In a series of tweets, Gadkari further said that a probe has also been launched in the matter. He said, “We have constituted an Expert Committee to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps.”

Several mishaps involving Electric Two Wheelers have come to light in last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 21, 2022

This comes as several reports of EV batteries and electric scooters catching on fire were reported across the country, which resulted in multiple casualties. A video of an Ola electric scooter that was ablaze also went viral on the internet. Soon after, a burning Okinawa Autotech Pvt bike killed two people.

Gadkari said, “Based on the reports, we will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies. We will soon issue quality-centric guidelines for Electric Vehicles.”

The Union Minister also talked about the recall of faulty EVs and heavy penalties on those companies which are found at manufacturing fault. Gadkari said, “If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered.”

The road transport minister also urged the companies to take necessary action to ensure the safety of the EV buyers. He also asked the companies to offer a product recall of EVs from defective batches immediately.

Gadkari wrote on Twitter, “Meanwhile companies may take advance action to Recall all defective batches of vehicles immediately. Under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, our government is committed to ensure safety of each and every commuter.”

READ | Electric vehicles catch fire again, 20 e-scooters burst into flames in Nashik