Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway phase 1 to be inaugurated by PM Modi today: All you need to know

Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway phase 1 to be inaugurated by PM Modi today. (Photo: Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate phase-I of Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai expressway, covering a distance of 520 km and connecting Nagpur and Shirdi. The total length of the expressway is 701 km. One of India`s longest expressways, it is being built at a cost of about Rs 55,000 crore.

It passes through Maharashtra`s 10 districts and the prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik. The expressway will also help improve the connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts.

The `Samruddhi Mahamarg` will connect to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and tourist locations like Ajanta Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Verul, Lonar, etc. Samruddhi Mahamarg will be a game-changer in providing a major boost to the economic development of Maharashtra.

Nagpur Metro and Vande Bharat Express

PM Modi, who is in Maharashtra and Goa today, will inaugurate the Mopa International Airport in Goa, said an official press release.

"Tomorrow, 11th December is a special day for Maharashtra as projects worth Rs. 75,000 crores will either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. These include Vande Bharat Express, Nagpur Metro, AIIMS and the spectacular Mahamarg between Nagpur and Shirdi," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the `Nagpur Metro Phase I` to the nation, stated an official press release. PM Modi will flag off two metro trains -- from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua line) -- at Khapri Metro Station. Phase I of the Nagpur Metro has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8650 crore.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase- II, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6700 crore. At Nagpur Railway station, the Prime Minister will flag off Vande Bharat Express that will run between Nagpur and Bilaspur.

He will also dedicate AIIMS, Nagpur to the nation during his visit to the state. The hospital has been set up under the `Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana`.

(With inputs from ANI)