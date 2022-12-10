Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Know when it will be completed: Distance, travel time, toll and more

Delhi-Mumbai Express Way

Nitin Gadkari, minister of transportation for the Indian union, said on Saturday that five new "greenfield access control expressways" are planned, with one connecting Delhi and Mumbai and expected to be complete by December.

Once the motorway opens, he said, the trip from the financial capital to the national capital will take no more than 12 hours. Seven road projects totaling 2443.89 crore were launched and foundation stones were laid by him.

Mr Gadkari lauded Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Maharashtra, for the state's overall progress. The BJP lawmaker said that thriving farms will inevitably lead to thriving factories. The Union minister expressed his satisfaction that Madhya Pradesh was so active in its development.

Mr. Gadkari has announced plans to construct roads in Madhya Pradesh around the sacred Narmada River so worshippers may perform the ritual of "parikrama" (circumambulation).

Furthermore, he mentioned the roads that would be constructed with investments of crores in order to make the Narmada circumambulation possible.

The route would span around 375 kilometres across Rajasthan, linking seven districts to both Delhi and Mumbai. The first of its kind in India, this motorway will have a lane specifically for electric vehicles. Currently, there are 8 lanes on the expressway, but an additional 4 lanes may be built if necessary. At least fifty years of driving will be possible on this route.

Road construction is underway, and German machinery is being used. When completed, it will be the first stretchable road in the nation. Every 500 metres along the road, there will be a CCTV camera.

Also, READ: Who is Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, 4-time MLA picked by Congress as next Himachal Pradesh CM

The construction of the motorway includes constructing a platform above ground level. No speed bumps will appear anywhere along the motorway. In addition, no animals will be allowed inside.

Only at designated rest places will passengers be able to get out of their vehicles. If the automobile breaks down, however, this regulation will be suspended. The toll amount will be determined by the distance travelled on the expressway.

(With inputs from PTI)