Who is Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, 4-time MLA picked by Congress as next Himachal Pradesh CM

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would be named chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. Sukhu who oversaw the Congress’ Himachal Pradesh campaign committee has been chosen by the Congress party to serve as the state’s new chief minister.

The official announcement is anticipated soon. According to the sources, the new chief minister would take his oath on Sunday. As per the reports, the party's high leadership has approved Sukhu, a 58-year-old MLA from the Hamirpur district's Nadaun, for the position of leader.

Pratibha Singh's supporters in Shimla earlier today protested when they learned she wouldn't be the Chief Minister.

About Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu:

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a four-time member of the Hamirpur district assembly from Nadaun and a lawyer by training, rose through the ranks of the National Student Union of India, a branch of the Congress party (NSUI).

He was a former president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee. He eventually transitioned to a full-time political career and served as the state Youth Congress president in the 2000s. Sukhu is a four-term lawmaker who is renowned for his considerable influence within the organisation.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, an activist at Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla, commanded the NSUI state unit in the late 1980s despite having a very different background from the former king Virbhadra Singh. He had a reputation for criticising Virbhadra Singh, a six-time chief minister and veteran of the Congress.

Despite being from a different district and part of the state, he twice won Shimla's municipal elections. In 2008, he was appointed secretary of the state unit and finally rose to the position of state unit president.

According to reports, Kuldeep Rathore took his post as state unit chief in 2019 as a compromise against factionalism.