Mussoorie to run out of drinking water by 2052: Report makes shocking claim

Mussoorie may run out of drinking water resources by 2052.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 06:51 PM IST

Mussoorie to run out of drinking water by 2052: Report makes shocking claim
Mussoorie drinking water resorces | Photo: PTI

Mussoorie is facing a shortage of drinking water and it is being predicted that the hill town will run out of drinking water resources by 2052, says a 'factual and action taken report' filed by a committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). 

The report has been prepared on the basis of the information shared by Peyjal Nigam, which is behind the planning, survey, design and execution of urban as well as rural water supply and sewage schemes in Uttarakhand. 

As per the report, the demand for drinking water will reach to 19.1 million litres per day (MLD) by 2052 from the current 12.6 MLD. 

The water supply from the existing resources will dip to 4.1 MLD by 2052, creating a deficit of almost 15 MLD. As per government data, Mussoorie's population presently is over 93,500 including the floating population. It is expected to increase to over 1.42 lakh by 2052-- a jump of over 50 percent. 

The demand for drinking water supply in Mussoorie is met by tapping more than 20 large and small springs from around the town. 

