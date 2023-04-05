Rajya Sabha adjourned amid Opposition ruckus over Adani issue

Parliament (File)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday, minutes after the House convened for the day, as opposition MPs raised slogans demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into fraud allegations against the Adani Group.

As the House met for the day, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge stood up to raise some issues. He was supported by MPs of other opposition parties.

However, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked them to wait till the listed papers were laid on the table of the House.

The listed papers were laid on the table amid sloganeering by several opposition MPs. They raised slogans like "Modi-Adani Bhai Bhai, Desh Bech Kar Khayein Malai" and "We want JPC".

The sloganeering intensified as the Chairman said he had received a notice from Kharge under Rule 267 of Rajya Sabha for suspension of the scheduled business of the day.

As Dhankhar was reading the notice, AAP's Sanjay Singh entered the Well of the House while raising slogans. Some Congress MPs joined him.

Several Congress MPs were dressed in black as a mark of protest.

Dhankhar warned Singh that he would be named.

Amid the din, the Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha extended birthday greetings to Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (TMC) and R Dharmar (AIADMK).

Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, against the Gautam Adani-led group in a report released in January. The Adani Group has dismissed the allegations as lies.