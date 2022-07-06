Mumbai rains: Landslide in Ghatkopar, NDRF on alert; city comes to a halt

(Image Source: PTI)

Heavy rains lashed in Mumbai on Tuesday leading to waterlogging at many places in and around the city. This led to slowing down of train and vehicular movement in the fast pace city of Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs in the next 24 hours, with very heavy rain at isolated places, civic officials said.

An incident of landslide occurred in Ghatkopar area of Panchsheel Nagar, Mumbai amid heavy rains. No casualties have been reported so far. Mumbai has recorded 95.81 mm of rain in the last 12 hours. Due to this Sion circle is facing severe waterlogging.

Tracks were submerged in water in Mumbai's Sion, Kurla, Tilak Nagar and Wadala areas of the Central Railway route. Commuters complained of severe waterlogging in some subways at Panvel, Khandeshwar and Mansarovar stations on the Harbor Line in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, forcing them to walk through ankle-deep water.

CM Eknath Shinde has directed the officials to keep a watch and keep the NDRF squads ready. Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said in a statement, "In view of heavy rains in various parts of the state, CM Eknath Shinde held discussions with Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava and directed the Guardian Secretaries of all concerned districts to monitor and control the situation."

Waterlogging is also reported at many places in Borivali and Kandivali. Andheri subway has to be closed due to waterlogging. Rain water has entered many houses. The India Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of rain in Mumbai till Friday. Mumbai administration has fielded 5 teams of NDRF.

IMD has issued Orange Alert for South Konkan region and Goa and Yellow Alert for North Konkan, North Central and South Central Maharashtra and Marathwada regions. The Meteorological Department issues predictions based on four colors. Green color means no warning, yellow color means watch, orange color means to be alert, while red color means warning and action needs to be taken in this situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that 95.81 mm of rain has been recorded in Mumbai in the last 24 hours. While its eastern and western suburbs recorded 115.09 mm and 116.73 mm of rain, respectively. The water level of Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas and Garhi rivers are nearing the danger mark.

