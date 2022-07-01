Mumbai monsoon: Traffic snarls at several places, IMD issues Orange and Yellow alerts; routes to avoid

(Image Source: ANI)

Mumbai received its first heavy torrential rains this monsoon season on Thursday, leading to waterlogging and traffic disturbance across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city on Friday as heavy rain lashes several parts of Mumbai. Due to heavy downpours, train and bus services are also badly hit across the city.

Several parts of Mumbai, including Kurla, Chembur, Sion, Dadar and Andheri, witnessed heavy rains. All low-lying areas of Mumbai are facing water-logging situation. Forecasting heavy rains at a few places in the city, the weather department has also issued a yellow alert at a few places in the city for July 1 and July 2.

As per official data, Mumbai received 119.09 mm of rain on Thursday, followed by western suburbs with 78.69 mm and eastern suburbs with 58.40 mm of rain over 12 hours from 8 am till 8 pm. Amid incessant rainfall in the city, two incidents of building collapse were reported in Kalbadevi and Sion areas. However, no casualties were reported and people were evacuated safely.

Routes to avoid due to water-logging

Parts of Sion along the arterial B A Ambedkar Road, Breach Candy, the road below JJ Flyover, parts of Worli, Lower Parel near Kamala Mills compound, S V Road in Andheri, Antop Hill area, Hindamata, Charkop, Matunga, Kurla, Khar, Kala Chowki in Parel, Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, Milan subway in Santacruz and Andheri subway are heavily waterlogged.

The Brihammumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST) has diverted buses on over 12 routes due to waterlogging in four to five locations in the city, an official said.

Some commuters claim that the local train services were delayed by five to 15 minutes due to heavy rains this morning.

IMD issues Orange and Yellow alert

The weather department has issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places in the city and neighbouring districts for the next 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rains at a few places in the city on July 1 and July 2, an official said.

The IMD Mumbai has forecast moderate to heavy rains with the possibility of 'occasional intense spells' at isolated places in the city for 24 hours from Friday morning.

(With Agency Inputs)