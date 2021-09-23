Mumbai Local Train latest update: Central Railway to have 10 hour mega block on Sunday - Details inside

The Central Railway is all set to hold a mega block between the Kalwa and Mumbra railway stations on the mainline on Sunday from 8 am till 6 pm. Reports state that because of the mega block around 90 suburban local train stations will be canceled. The reason behind the block is the ongoing construction work of the 5th and 6th railway lines between Diva and Thane stations.

In addition to this, the Central Railway will hold more blocks for five hours in October and 10 hours in November, December and January.

Speaking about the same, Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway said, "Up slow and semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 7.27 am to 5.40 pm will be diverted on up fast railway line between Diva and Mulund stations. All local trains leaving CSMT between 8 am and 5 pm and arriving at CSMT between 9 am and 7 pm will arrive at the destination 10 minutes behind schedule," Hindustan Times reported.

For the passengers who will face problems because of the mega block, the Central Railway has asked the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and has asked them to provide 100 additional buses during the block.

The Maharashtra government has also been asked by the passenger associations to operate supplementary buses between Thane and Diva railway stations to sort out the inconvenience that passengers might face.